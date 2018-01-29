Vijay Gokhale takes charge as foreign secretary of India

New Delhi: Vijay Gokhale, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1981 batch, took over as Foreign Secretary of India on Monday, succeeding S Jaishankar.

An early morning start! Shri Vijay Gokhale, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1981 batch, took over as Foreign Secretary of India today morning. He was Secretary (ER) at the Ministry before taking up his present assignment. Profile at https://t.co/WRXKcIYJKj pic.twitter.com/Alox9OvQEp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 29, 2018

Prior to becoming the Foreign Secretary, Gokhale served as Secretary (ER) in the External Affairs Ministry.

Vijay Gokhale joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1981. His previous diplomatic assignments include postings in Hong Kong, Hanoi, Beijing and New York.

He has also served as Deputy Secretary (Finance), Director (China & East Asia) and Joint Secretary (East Asia) during his stints at the Headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was High Commissioner of India to Malaysia from January 2010 to October 2013, Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany from October 2013 to January 2016, and Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China from January 2016 to October 2017. He served as Secretary (ER) from October 2017 to January 2018.