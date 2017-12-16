Vijay Diwas: Nation remembers bravehearts, PM Modi salutes soldiers who fought 1971 War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted the soldiers who fought 1971 War, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

On #VijayDiwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2017

On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2017

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba & Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday, paid their tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 Indo-Pak war at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

On #VijayDiwas, we salute the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of the martyrs of 1971 War. Let each one of us remember the unfathomable valour of our soldiers, who defend India’s freedom every day. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 16, 2017

Salute to indomitable courage of our soldiers on #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/toC0d4laZw — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 16, 2017

Salutations To Indian Armed Forces that forced Lt. Gen Niazi surrender unconditionally to Lt. Gen Aurora along with over 93,000 Pakistani troops in 1971. This is the largest surrender by an army since World War II. #VijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/TDybwO0D7X — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 16, 2017

On Vijay Diwas, remembering the valour and sacrifice of our nation's heroes who fought courageously in the 1971 war. Their service to the country is unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/eFS5hIxU4z — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 16, 2017

The Indian Army is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. On December 16, 1971, the Chief of Pakistani Forces, Lieutenant General A A K Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the allied forces, comprising of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, who was the Eastern Army Commander during the war.