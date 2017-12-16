Headlines

Vijay Diwas: Nation remembers bravehearts, PM Modi salutes soldiers who fought 1971 War

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today saluted the soldiers who fought 1971 War, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.

On Vijay Diwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service, the Prime Minister tweeted.

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba & Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday, paid their tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 Indo-Pak war at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The Indian Army is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. On December 16, 1971, the Chief of Pakistani Forces, Lieutenant General A A K Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the allied forces, comprising of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, who was the Eastern Army Commander during the war.

