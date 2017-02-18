Vigilance to take IAS Partha Mishra in remand

Cuttack: The managing director of Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC), Partha Sarathi Mishra, who was recently promoted to IAS from OAS, and has been arrested in corruption case by vigilance department will be taken to remand. His bail application was rejected by Court while Vigilance has submitted his case diary and the remand hearing will be held on Monday. He is presently in Choudwar jail.

Mishra had allegedly taken bribe in some projects of Rural Electricity Scheme and Odisha State Information Commission from businessmen. Vigilance officials had kept an eye on him since the last six months after they received a complaint regarding this. On Wednesday, cash almost worth Rs 2.2 lakhs was found in envelopes from his car.

His houses were raided by Vigilance sleuths on Friday when his luxurious life came to light. He has three houses in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Puri worth Rs 2.5 crores.

His bank deposits amount in crores too. He owns expensive brands of clothing and perfume and the assets are assumed to be worth Rs 5 crores.