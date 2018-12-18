Vigilance raids forest guard’s house in Khurda

Cuttack: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday raided the residences and office of a forest guard in Khurda for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The vigilance officials of Bhubaneswar division conducted simultaneous raids at the houses and office of Arjun Dalabehera, forest guard of Goudaput beat office in Khurda forest range.

Dalabehera’s three-storied building at BDA Colony, Khurda, relative’s house at Bhaliabadi, Khurda, office room at Goudaput Beat office and shop near Veterinary Chawk in Khurda were searched.

During the search, the vigilance officials detected movable and immovable assets worth Rs 71.32 lakh from the possession of Dalabehera and his family members.

Further inquiry into the case is underway, the vigilance officials said.