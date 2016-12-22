PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Vigilance raid on Yazdani International Group of Companies

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday conducted raid on Yazdani International Group of Companieshere in the city. The officials have conducted simultaneous raid at eight offices of the company.

The IT department also raided the company’s Joda office as well as offices at Jaydev Vihar and Fortune Tower, Tribeni Earth Movers located at Signature Heights at Pahala, residence of company owner and their Kolkata office. Further, they also raided Sirajuddin company and examined many important documents of Sirajuddin Mines company.

As per reports, many important documents were seized during the raid.

