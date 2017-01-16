Vigilance raid: Minister D Pradhan’s brother moves HC for anticipatory bail

Bhubaneswar: With the State Vigilance booking Soumendra Pradhan brother of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on charges of irregularities and adulteration of cooking gas services, the latter moved the High Court for an anticipatory bail.

Soumendra applied for the bail apprehending arrest by vigilance sleuths in connection with the case. As per sources he has been booked under violation of provisions of Essential Commodities Act for misplacing as many as 40 cooking LPG gas cylinders through his Angul Talcher based Pradhan Gas Agency.

Earlier today the vigilance had revealed that Soumendra had sold the aforesaid 40 cylinders to one named Debraj Panda of Talcher without any documentation and the same had been issued in the name of different consumers of the agency by means of fake documents.

The development was unearthed during a surprise raid at the service agency. Besides, the probing officials had also uncovered many gas filling equipment.