IT raid at a jewellery shop in the city

Bhubaneswar: The Income Tax (IT) sleuths on Wednesday conducted raid at a reputed jewellery showroom in the capital city and the silk city of the state.

The simultaneous raids, allegedly for tax evasion and black money hoarding, were also conducted at eleven branch showrooms as well as its proprietor’s house across India including in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur in the State here. In Berhampur city, the IT sleuths started their raid at around noon while the shutter was downed.

The officials verified the stock and other documents during the process.

