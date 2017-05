Bhubaneswar: The state vigilance on Wednesday conducted raid at five places linked with CESU Jobra manager Swadhin Gouda allegedly having assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

As per sources, the raids were conducted Gouda’s office at Jobra, house at Laxmisagar in Bhubaneswar, parental house at Aska in Ganjam district and farther-in-law’s house at Bolangir.