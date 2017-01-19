Vigilance raid against BJD MLA’s cousin

Cuttack: Continuing with the vigilance raid at various gas agencies, Vigilance sleuths have conducted raid cases against three dealers including M/s Sarathi Gas Enterprise at Tulasipur owned by Cuttack Sadar BJD MLA Chandra Sarathi Behera’s cousin Partha Sarathi Behera, on Wednesday.

As per officials, basing on the evidence of gross irregularities in stock of cylinders and records of the firm, a case under Section 7 of Essential Commodity Act, 1995 was registered against proprietor of the firm Partha Sarathi in Cuttack Vigilance police station. Irregularities were detected by the officials while verifying the stock of gas cylinders and the register.

Later, a case has been registered in Bhubaneswar Vigilance police station against proprietor of the firm Rajat Kumar Pradhan and manager of Pipili office Rameswar Baral.

As of now, the Vigilance has registered eight cases in connection with black marketing of gas cylinders.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vigilance had filed cases against Pradhan Gas Services owned by Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother Soumendra.