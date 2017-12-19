Headlines

Vigilance Court awards 3-year jail to JE in bribe case in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bribe

Balasore: A Special Vigilance Court in Balasore on Tuesday sentenced Ex-Junior Engineer of Bhogarai Block Jasen Murmu to three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 under separate charges for accepting bribe from a complainant in a 2010 case.

Court found Murmu guilty under Section 7 of PC Act (1988) and awarded him with one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000. In default he would have to serve an additional jail term of two months.

The Ex-Junior Engineer was also found guilty under Section 13 of the same Act and the court awarded two years rigorous jail term and a fine of Rs 5,000. In default he would have to serve an additional three months behind the bars. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

According reports, the accused was working as Junior Engineer at the Bhogarai Block till 2010 when he was caught by a team of Vigilance sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, identified as Sunil Kumar Kar, to prepare the final bill of Rs 3 lakh for a Cement Concrete (CC) road project in Chandipur area in Balasore district.

Murmu was put under suspension following the arrest and was dismissed from his job at a later stage.

