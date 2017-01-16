Vigilance books five including Minister D Pradhan’s brother

Bhubaneswar: The State Vigilance on Monday released findings of its surprise raids at multiple petrol stations and gas agencies and has registered cases against five defaulters including Soumendra Pradhan the brother of Union PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over allegations of theft and adulteration.

The probing sleuths had carried out surprise raids across multiple filing stations of petrol, diesel and gas cylinders on December 31 and January 14.

During the course of raids case wise seizure of samples of petrol, diesel, gas tanks were done in the presence of managers of filling stations for examining the extent of adulteration, Vigilance DG RP Sharma said during a press briefing.

Many filling stations also did not have valid explosive license so the Chief Comptroller of Explosive has also being asked to initiate legal proceedings against the defaulting stations.

Further, the collectors and district magistrates are also being ordered to initiate actions against the agencies under violation of provisions of Essential Commodities Act.

Of all the cases the most noted defaulter was Pradhan Gas Service (HP) of Angul, Talcher which is propertied in the name of Soumendra Pradhan the brother of PNG Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Officials have found that the station accounted for 40 cylinders less than the stipulated amount. It further revealed that the aforesaid cylinders were unauthorisedly sold to one named Debraj Panda of Talcher without any document. They were allegedly issued in the name of different consumers of the agency by means of fake documents.

Some other defaulters include Ratan Agency of Ainthapalli, Sambalpur for possession of excess stock of 15,000 litres of diesel, Sitaram Service Station of Balsosre for possessing 222 litres of surplus high speed diesel, 122 ltrs of high speed petrol, M/S Prakash and Co of Jeypore for shortage of 262 ltrs of diesel and deliverance of 998 ml of petrol instead of 1000 ml, Auto Filling Station, Gopalpur for shortage of 292 ltrs of petrol and 576 ltrs of diesel, Hindustan Filing Station, Bargarh for delivering 984 ml of petrol instead of 1000 ml.

The surprise raids were done by vigilance officers in coordination with Civil Supply Officers, legal metrology department at places of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Berhampur, Balsore, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul, Cuttack.