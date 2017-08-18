Vigilance arrests two for bribing Rs 1 lakh to cop in Odisha

Jeypore: Vigilance sleuths last night arrested two persons for trying to bribe one sub-inspector of Jeypore Sadar Police Station in Koraput district of Odisha.

The arrested have been identified as Kartik Ghatan and Ishwar Ghatan.

According to reports, Sadar police had arrested a person, identified as Bisikeshan Ghatan in connection with illegal trading of marijuana during a routine checking of vehicles on NH 26 near Ambaguda outpost yesterday.

Official sources said Bisikesan was caught while trafficking nearly 42.5 kg of Ganja in an SUV.

Kartik and Ishwar offered a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and approached the sub-inspector Chinteswar Munda to release the vehicle and not initiate any criminal case against Bisikesan in connection with incident.

However, the police officer informed it to Nirmal Kumar Mohapatra, IIC of the police station and SP Vigilance, following which the Vigilance officials laid a trap.

Late at night yesterday, while the duo was offering a bribe of Rs 98,900 to the police officer, Vigilance officials caught them red-handed and arrested.

They have been forwarded to court today, informed police.