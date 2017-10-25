Vigilance arrests OPTCL DGM for accepting bribe

Baripada: Vigilance sleuths today arrested Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Deputy General Manager of Baripada Division in Mayurbhanj district on charges of bribery.

The accused OPTCL DGM has been identified as Narayan Choudhury.

According to reports, Choudhury had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to pass the hire charges of an SUV engaged in the division office.

Acting on a tip-off, Vigilance officials laid a trap and caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe from one Kartikeswar Dutta to pass the hire charges of his Bolero.