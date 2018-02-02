Vigilance arrests Buguda Addl Tehsildar

Bhanjanagar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Additional Tehsildar of Buguda Dibakar Patra on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income and demanding bribe.

According to reports, a team of anti-corruption officials conducted raids at Patra’s government quarter and office located at Buguda along with his residence at Berhampur.

Informing on the raid Mayadhar Swain, Berhampur Vigilance SP said Patra was under Vigilance scanner demanding bribes from people on several occasions in the past. He had also managed to escape from a Vigilance trap a few days ago while taking bribe through a Clerk Dillip Kumar Mallick, in which the latter was caught.

“Vigilance team today arrested the accused official acting on the information given by Mallick during his interrogation recently,” added Swain.