Crime

Vigilance arrests Buguda Addl Tehsildar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Buguda Addl Tehsildar

Bhanjanagar: Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Additional Tehsildar of Buguda Dibakar Patra on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income and demanding bribe.

According to reports, a team of anti-corruption officials conducted raids at Patra’s government quarter and office located at Buguda along with his residence at Berhampur.

Informing on the raid Mayadhar Swain, Berhampur Vigilance SP said Patra was under Vigilance scanner demanding bribes from people on several occasions in the past. He had also managed to escape from a Vigilance trap a few days ago while taking bribe through a Clerk Dillip Kumar Mallick, in which the latter was caught.

“Vigilance team today arrested the accused official acting on the information given by Mallick during his interrogation recently,” added Swain.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
974
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
965
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
896
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top