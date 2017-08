Bhubaneswar: In a complete show of high voltage drama, a woman was witnessed thrashing another woman at the domestic terminal of the Biju Patnaik International Airport here following which the video went viral.

Though the exact reason of the scuffle between the women is yet to be known, but according to the footage one can clearly guess that it is a case of husband cheating on his wife and wife roughed up husband’s GF after they arrive at city airport after a horny vacation.