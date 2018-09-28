Video of girls’ hostel inmate being misbehaved goes viral, 4 held

Bargarh: Four persons were arrested by police and produced before a local court in Gourpada area of Bargarh on Friday on the charges of misbehaving with a girls’ hostel inmate after a video of the incident went viral.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rabinarayan Chhatar, Bimbadhar Mallick, Subodh Meher, and Jagannath Chattar.

Acting on the written complaint filed by the victim’s father at the Bargarh police station, the cops nabbed the accused.

In the complaint, it was alleged that the owner of Padhee Girls’ Hostel in the town had misbehaved with the girl a few days ago. The victim also submitted a recorded video of the incident to the police. However, the video later went viral on social media.

A case has been registered against the four under Section 292 of the IPC and 67 of IT Act and efforts are on to arrest others involved in the act, said a police official.