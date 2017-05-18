Video: MS Dhoni dances in a ‘Lungi’ with choreographer Prabhu Deva

New Delhi: India’s limited overs captain MS Dhoni, who is leading the team in five one-day internationals and 3 T20 internationals in Australia, shook a leg with professional dancer Prabhu Deva in an advertisement for a leading motorcycle brand.
Dhoni, unlike the younger Indian players, has never been seen displaying his dancing skills in public. Therefore this video comes as a surprise package for his fans ahead of Pongal. Dhoni was captain of the Chennai Super Kings, who have been banned for two years in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Dhoni was picked by the Pune franchise in the first-ever IPL draft held last month. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman has been in ordinary form and would like to get back among the runs in Australia.