Video of Maharashtra minister peeing on roadside goes viral

Mumbai: Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde has landed himself in a controversy after a video clip in which he is purportedly seen urinating by roadside has surfaced on social media.
The incident occurred on a stretch on the Solapur-Barshi road when the minister was travelling in his car.
While Ram Shinde said he urinated in the open as he was feeling ill after spending nearly a month touring the state for the government’s flagship Jalyukta Shivar scheme.
However, the opposition NCP said the minister not finding a toilet on a highway shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyan has failed.