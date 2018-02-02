VIDEO: Jilted beloved dances to DJ Music outside ex-boyfriend’s home for getting dumped

Latest News Update

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In social media some things are viral and some things troll. But here the thing is totally different.

In the video, which has now gone viral, a girl has been seen to be dancing in the middle of the road outside her ex-boyfriend’s house in a drunken state.

But the girl continues to dance to a song ‘Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge‘from the Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Raja Hindustani.

As per sources, the video which was shared with a caption that her boyfriend cheated her, and hence she brought a DJ outside his house in Haily Mandi, Pataudi, and danced to sad songs.

It hasn’t been ascertained for sure whether she is actually drunk or simply high on frustration for being dumped.

