Video: Jaga playing with ball at AIIMS New Delhi; Kalia moving legs

Bhubaneswar: Here is good news for the people of Odisha and well-wishers of Separated twins Jaga and Kalia who have prayed for their quick recovery and good health.

Both Jaga and Kalia are recovering at a good pace, while Jaga’s health condition has improved remarkably more than that of Kalia.

Jaga has started consuming rice, dal and eggs with ease and listening to music sitting on his mother’s lap. In a video he was also seen playing with a ball at the AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi.

However, Kalia is still in ICU and under observation as his condition is showing signs of improvement and he is said to be stable now.