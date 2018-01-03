Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha

Sambalpur: Sambalpur police registered a case on Wednesday after a video featuring two girls being stripped naked and thrashed by several youths went viral on social media in Odisha.

Though the exact place where the act was recorded is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the youths committed the crime in some place in Sambalpur as the youths were communicating with each other in Sambalpuri dialect.

In the 2.40 minute viral video, some miscreants who were speaking in Sambalpuri not only are seen hurling abuses at the girls but also are seen with sticks poking at their private parts, beating and even molesting them sexually.

The police swung to action after the BJP Mahila Morcha today lodged a complaint in this regard at Sambalpur Town Police Station after meeting the SP.

A case has been registered into the incident and a team has been formed to probe into the matter, a police official said.

Notably, Odisha Police DG RP Sharma had issued an advisory to all the district SPs and public to check circulation of such videos on the internet after several similar videos from places like Bargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bhubaneswar had come to fore last year.