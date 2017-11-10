Vice Prez arrives at Bhubaneswar to grace KIIT varsity convocation tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here this evening on a two-day visit to Odisha. Governor SC Jamir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, BJP State President Basant Panda and Odisha Police DGP Dr RP Sharma received him at the airport.

This visit to the state happens to be the first visit of Naidu after holding the post of Vice President of India.

The Vice President is scheduled to have a night stay at the Governor House and tomorrow he will grace the KIIT University’s 13th annual convocation ceremony where students of the 2016-17 graduating batch of all streams would receive their degrees, said an official statement of the University.

Naidu would deliver the convocation address in the presence of Governor of Odisha Dr SC Jamir, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and German Nobel laureate in Physiology (2008) Prof Harald Zur Hausen.

Prof. Hausen will also receive the honorary Degree of D.Sc. Honoris Causa from the University.

Besides Prof. Hausen, the KIIT University will also honour three other eminent personalities from different walks of life with D.Litt. Honoris Causa degrees. They are Chairman Emeritus, Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Dr. Bithal Das Mundhra, Bhartia Charitable Trust Chairman Kishanlal Agarwal, and ‎ eminent sculptor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Guru Dr. Raghunath Mohapatra.

As many as 4,820 students would receive degrees during the annual convocation of the university this year, out of which 3678 students would receive Bachelors, 837 receive Masters, 240 receive Dual Degree and 62 receive their PhD Degree.

Gold and Silver Medals will also be awarded to meritorious students in different fields.

Every year, KIIT University confers Pradyumna Bal Memorial Gold Medal, PPL Gold Medal, Nanibala Memorial Gold Medal, Founder’s Gold Medals, Chancellor’s Gold Medals and VC Silver Medals on its most meritorious students at the convocation ceremony.

Significantly, for the last 10 years, a Nobel laureate has graced convocation of KIIT University every year.