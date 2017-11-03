Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to visit Odisha on Nov 10

Bhubaneswar: Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu to arrive in Odisha on a two-day tour from November 10, informed Police Commissioner on Thursday.

As per the schedule, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will arrive here on November 10 and stay in Raj Bhawan. On November 11, he will attend KIIT University convocation and return to Delhi on that day.

A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat here on Thursday to discuss the visit of Vice-President Venkaiah Home Secretary Asit Tripathy, Health Department officials, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma, Twin City Police Commissioner YB Khurania among others attended.

“Security to the Vice-President will be provided as per the Blue Book,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said. Further security measures are being discussed.