Vice President Venkaiah Naidu discharged from AIIMS after undergoing angioplasty

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has been discharged from the premier AIIMS hospital here after undergoing angioplasty surgery.

Naidu, 68, had undergone an angiography yesterday which showed a significant blockage in one of the main arteries and to treat the condition a stent was placed, a senior doctor said.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities said that all his parameters are normal. Naidu has been advised complete rest for three days and not have any visitors during this period.

Naidu had visited the AIIMS for a complete body checkup after becoming the vice president in August. Some tests had pointed to problems related to the heart following which the procedure was performed.

The procedure was done under the supervision of Professor Dr Balram Bhargava of the Department of Cardiology.

