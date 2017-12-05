VHP’s 12-hr Kandhamal Bandh hits normal life

Kandhamal: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is observing a dawn-to-dusk bandh in the district today protesting against State Government’s decision to handover the Baliguda Jagannath Temple to endowment department.

VHP activists staged road blockades at various places in the district disrupting vehicular traffic.

A scuffle was also ensued between police forces and bandh supporters at Gandhi Square in the Phulbani town, after which Kandhamal VHP unit’s General Secretary Paresh Mohapatra was taken into custody.

The VHP has also called for immediate suspension of sub-collector and SDPO and has also prepared a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor SC Jamir in this regard.

Trouble erupted in the district on November 28 after the district administration took the decision to handover the Baliguda Jagannath Temple to state endowment department.

However, the VHP alleged that the move is aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindus. The Parishad opted for a 12-hr bandh in the district after the administration did not pay heed to its demand for repealing of the decision.