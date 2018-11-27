Veteran playback singer Mohammad Aziz passes away

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood singer Mohammad Aziz, who has also rendered his voice for many Odia bhajans and modern songs, died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

The singer breathed his last at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

He was born on July 2, 1954, in Ashok Nagar in West Bengal. His song ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ from movie Khudgarz was a huge hit among the people.

His secretary Bablu told that his program on Monday night was in Kolkata. On Tuesday afternoon, when he arrived at the Mumbai airport, his health worsened.

After sitting in the cab, he told the driver I am not feeling well. Then they were taken to Nanavati Hospital where doctors told them they had come to a heart attack and they were declared dead.