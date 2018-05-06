Veteran Odia lyricist Gurukrushna Goswami passes away

Cuttack: Veteran lyricist of Odia film industry Gurukrushna Goswami passed away this morning following prolonged illness this morning.

Goswami breathed his last at his residence at Shivaji Nagar in Cuttack at 85. He is survived by wife, two sons and two daughter-in-laws.

Making his debut as a lyricist in Odia film ‘Maa’ released in 1958, he was associated with Odia film and music industry over six decades as script writer, lyricist and music director.

Some evergreen songs like ‘Mu je janena kaha baata’, E Banara Chhayi and ‘Phulei rani Saja Phula’ written by Goswami are stealing hearts of youths even today.

He was born in 1934 near Baripada. The veteran singer was honoured with the Best Lyricist Award in 1996, Bhaktakabi Salbeg Award and Orissa Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the year 2000.