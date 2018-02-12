Veteran Odia film actress Parbati Ghosh no more

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia cine actress, producer and director Parbati Ghosh passed away at the age of 85 here late last night after pro-longed illness.

She was rushed to a city based private hospital at around 12.30 am Sunday night after complained uneasiness where she breathed her last.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the sad demise of the eminent actress and announced State funeral for her.

“I am deeply shocked at the passing away of veteran film personality Parbati Ghosh. She was an icon and one of the greatest gifts to Odia cinema industry”, Naveen said though a statement.

She was an actor, director and producer at the same time. In the early days of Odia cinema, she single handedly uplifted Odia cinema to a new level. She was really a symbol of women empowerment when ideas like empowerment was unheard of. Her departure is a great loss to our industry and the world of silver screen. She will always be remembered for her contribution to Odia cinema,” he stated.

May her soul rest in peace, Naveen concluded.

Born in 1933 at Manasinghpatana in Cuttack, Parbati had made a mark in her debut Odia film ‘Shri Jagannath’. Later, she successfully played several characters in films like Ámari Gaon Jhia, Bhai Bhai, Maa, Laxmi, Kaa, Stree, Sansar and many to name.

She was conferred with the national film award for her stellar performance in Laxmi, Kaa and Stree.

Other awards conferred on her include Jayadev Puraskar and Bioscope Award.