Veteran Odia film actress Anita Das cremated at Swargadwar

Puri: Veteran Odia film actress and onscreen mother Anita Das was cremated at Swargadwar in Puri late last night, who passed away at her residence in Cuttack on Friday.

The funeral pyre was lit by Anita’s nephew Anshuman Das.

Family members, friends and many from the film fraternity were present during her last rites.

Several Odia fiim and TV actors, actresses, producers, directors, music directors and eminent personalities had paid tribute to the departed soul at her residence in Mission Road area, earlier in the day.

The body was later taken to her paternal house at Binapani Sahi of Dolipur village.

Anita Das was born on 1st October in 1951. The actress was best known for restraint and subtlety in portrayal of varied emotions. She was introduced to the film industry by Akshaya Mohanty, Hemant Das, and Bijay Mishra in Jajabara 1975. She paired with Gobind Tej in her next film Krusna Sudama.

She acted in over 100 films. She shot to fame instantly with her portrayal of a Female Leads that Make Guys Cry. Despite displaying her acting prowess through characters in films like Jajabara, krushna Sudama, Bandhu Mahanty, Naga Phasa, Tapoi, Sankha Mahuri, Sautuni, Samar Salim Saimon, Mathura Vijay, Alibha Daga, Tapasya, Ram Balram, Maa O Mamata, Akshi Tritiya, Swapna Sagara, Anita was best known for her performance in Pua Mora Kala Thakura.

She played leading roles in her early films and started playing mother roles during the 80s. Pua Mora Kala Thakura was a turning point to her career. Her acting career spanned more than 40 years, and she acted in over 100 films.