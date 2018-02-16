Veteran Odia actress Aparajita Mohanty to join saffron fold

Bhubaneswar: Yesteryear’s beauty sensation and veteran Odia film actress Aparajita Mohanty will join the saffron fold on February 19, informed BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya today.

Mohanty had on February 13 resigned from the Congress party and speculations were doing rounds that the she might join the BJP.

She had joined Congress on just ahead of the 2014 General Elections and was fielded against BJD candidate Bhartruhari Mahatab from Cuttack Parliamentary Constituency.

It is worth mentioning that the actress’ husband and mega star of Odia movie industry Uttam Mohanty is a member of ruling BJD in Odisha.