Veteran journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik no more

Bhubaneswar: Noted journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik breathed his last on Wednesday night. He was 60-years-old and suffering from prolonged illness.

A native of Channagiri in Khurda district, Chandrabhanu is survived by his wife Pushparani and son Chitrabhanu.

A post-graduate in English literature, Patnaik was an alumnus of erstwhile Ravenshaw College, who started his journalism career in the 1980s with leading Odia daily the Pragativadi.

After a brief stint with the newspaper, he took up teaching and joined Ekamra College, Bhubaneswar, as a lecturer in English. He then quit his job and returned to journalism with Sambad.

Chandrabhanu had also worked with the Samaja and the Samaya. He was also the founder of Odia magazine the Satabdi.

He was known for his in-depth news reports and political analysis. He was among the senior most political journalists of Odisha.

