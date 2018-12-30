Veteran filmmaker Mrinal Sen passes away at 95

Kolkata: Noted Bengali filmmaker Mrinal Sen passed away on Sunday in Kolkata at the age of 95. The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning film director was suffering from age-related ailments.

Sen was best known for films such as ‘Neel Akasher Neechey’, ‘Bhuvan Shome’, ‘Ek Din Achanak’, ‘Padatik’ and ‘Mrigayaa’.

The Padma Bhushan awardee, who has won multiple National Film awards, was known for his artistic depiction of social reality.

Born on May 14, 1923, in the town of Faridpir (now in Bangladesh), he made his first feature film in 1953.

In 2001, he was awarded the Commandeur de l’ordre des Arts et letters by the French government. He also won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest film honour, by the Government of India in 2005.

President Ram Nath Kovind and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also took to their Twitter handles to extend condolences.