Veteran CPI leader Jalaluddin Ansari passes away

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jalaluddin Ansari

Patna: Veteran CPI leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Jalaluddin Ansari passed away at his residence in Gaya district late last night after prolonged illness, party sources said here today.

Born on November 17, 1942, Ansari became associated with the party in 1960. Over the course of time, he rose through the ranks to become a member of the CPI’s national council and the national executive.

He was a Rajya Sabha member from 1994 to 2000.

Condoling his death, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Ansari was “an esteemed political and social worker”.

