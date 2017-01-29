Veteran Congress leader S.M. Krishna quits party

Bengaluru : Former Union External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna quit the Congress citing that he was sidelined by party’s leadership.

Speaking to media persons, Krishna said he was sidelined because of his age. After serving the party for forty odd years, Krishna said he has finally left the party to protect his self image and dignity.

Also stating his ouster from the External Ministry in 2012 for no valid reason an emotional Krishna said “Age is a state of mind. It should not be the criterion for deciding one’s capacity to continue to work. A politician never retires. He fades away like a soldier,”

He said that the decision is not retirement from polit9ics but only from the Congress. “I am not retiring from politics though I have quit the Congress, as its future is not bright. Disillusionment with the party started 2012 onwards. There is way of getting rid of political leaders. The party should learn the art of being graceful. They (party leaders) could have told me I am not required. It would have been a graceful exit,” he added.

Krishna was the External Affairs Minister in the second UPA government from 2009 to 2012 after his stint as the Maharashtra Governor from 2005 to 2008 and Karnataka’s Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004.