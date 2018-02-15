Veteran communist leader KP Sharma Oli elected as Nepal PM

Kathmandu: The CPN-UML party Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been elected as the next Prime Minister of Nepal, after the successful conclusion of historic parliamentary polls.

KP Sharma Oli (65) served as the country’s prime minister from October 11, 2015, to August 3, 2016. He is known for his pro-China stance.

A Standing Committee (SC) of the party held in Lalitpur named Oli as the prime ministerial candidate as he is also the UML’s Parliamentary Party leader, as per sources.

As the head of the largest party in the House of Representative, Oli is the natural claimant for the top post.

He, however, requires support from the Maoists to secure a majority.

The meeting decided to officially claim formation of the next government with the support of CPN Maoist Centre led by Prachanda.

The Standing Committee also gave the nod to a formal merger between the CPN-UML and the CPN Maoist Centre.

The election for the House of Representatives was held in two phases on November 26 and December 7.

There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives whereas the National Assembly (the Upper House) has 59 members.