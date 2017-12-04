Bollywood

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79

Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood superstar Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday. He was 79.

The actor was reportedly suffering from old age related illness. He was under constant medical supervision and was battling health-related issues.

Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor, he has appeared in multiple Bollywood films alongside some English language ones.

The youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor was honoured with the coveted Padmabhushan by the government of India in 2011.

He’s survived by three children, Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor.

He debuted with the 1961 film Dharmputra. He went on to appear in 116 Hindi films. In 2015, he was bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, making him the third member of the Kapoor clan to receive the honour, after dad Prithviraj Kapoor and brother Raj Kapoor.

