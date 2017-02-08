Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Veteran Art Director Budha Maharana died at 64

Puri: Veteran art director Budha Maharana passed away on Tuesday evening at the District Headquarters Hospital here. He was 64.

The well known artist of Odia Cinema was hospitalized for over eight months after suffering from a brain stroke. His wife Annapurna, son Rabishankar, daughter-in-law Saraswati, daughter Sangeeta and son-in-law Manoj were among his close relatives who were present at the time of his death.

Maharana has designed sets for over 200 Odia films starting from Kanaklata to Thukul.

Hailing from Lord Jagannath servitor (sevayat) family, he was born at Chitrakara Sahi in 1953 and had received basic education in pattachitra from his father. Later he started taking interest in designing stages in Cuttack.

It was director Ghanasham Mohapatra, who introduced Maharana to the world of cinema. Maharana designed his first film set in 1973 for the film Kanaklata.

He has bagged state film awards for six times for his extraordinary art direction in films. ‘Debajani’, ‘Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta’, ‘Rajanigandha’ , ‘Sata Michha’ were among the movies which brought him accolades.

Many film celebrities and dignitaries paid last tribute to the departed soul at the hospital.

