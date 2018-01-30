Veteran actress Zeenat Aman files molestation case against businessman

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, who appeared in several notable films in the 70s and the 80s, has filed a molestation case against a businessman who was known to her family earlier.
As per sources, the actress has filed a molestation and stalking complaint against businessman Amar Khanna.
The 66-year-old popular actress of her time, who had shot to fame with films like ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’, ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’, ‘Heera Panna’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baraat’, ‘Don’, among others, has been allegedly harassed by Khanna.
In her complaint, the actress said that Khanna molested her over the past few months and misbehaved with her.
Reports suggest that the two had known each other for a while, however, the relationship between them soured over some issues following which the actress stopped talking to the businessman.
Nevertheless, the businessman allegedly kept calling and following her.
After failing to convince Khanna to stop stalking, the veteran actress finally approached the police and filed a complaint at Juhu Police Station.
Before Bollywood, Zeenat entered the Miss India contest and was the third runner-up. She went on to compete at the Miss Asia/Pacific content and brought home the crown.