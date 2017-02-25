Twin City

Veteran actress Kirron Kher mesmerized with the magic weaves of traditional Sambalpuri sarees at Mehers’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kirron

Bhubaneswar:  Veteran actress Kirron Kher is one such lady in B-town who is always in lime light for her enigmatic charm and big elegant smile. The bollywood actress graced Mehers’ Handloom Showroom at Janpath, Bhubaneswar today during her Odisha visit.

She got mesmerized with the vibrant hues and the distinct handloom works by weavers of Odisha in sambalpuri sarees. Taking special interest in hand woven Sambalpuri Ikkat saree, she picked up various exclusive designer Ikkat sarees including natural coloured sarees and dress materials and stoles, from wide collection of traditional Tassar saree with tribal print, Sambalpuri Ikkat saree, Odishi Tasar saree available at the Mehers’ showroom.

 

“Nothing spells heritage and tradition more than a handloom saree like Sambalpuri. Nothing matches its elegance,” said Mrs. Kirron Kher during her visit to the showroom.

Apart from this, Mehers’ handlooms under the guidance of Padmashree Chaturbhuj Meher the man known all over  as the “MIDAS OF IKKAT” and Mr. Sankar Kumar Meher the man best known for his superlative saree designs have revolutionized and popularized these handloom products and are the true pioneers of Odisha handlooms.

 

