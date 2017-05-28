Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor of Pakeezah abandoned by son in hospital

Gurgaon: In a heart-wrenching incident of son abandoning mother came to light after veteran actress of iconic film Pakeezah, Geeta Kapoor (58) was admitted to SRV hospital in Gurgaon on April 21.
Geeta’s son Raja admitted her to the hospital to get her treated for her falling blood pressure. Being ignorant of the foul play, she was abandoned by her son when the hospital authorities asked Raja to pay a deposit. Raja went out under the pretext of looking for an ATM, only to never return.
Failing to contact the patient’s kin, the hospital authorities treated her but since then Geeta has been staying at the hospital and the bill has reached a hefty amount of Rs 1.5 lakhs for her treatment.
Geeta Kapoor’s crying pictures and videos have caught the attention of the social media after being abandoned by her son. Film producer Ramesh Taurani has reportedly come forward to help the ageing star but the tears of the old mother are not likely to dry up soon.