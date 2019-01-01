Veteran actor-writer Kader Khan passes away at 81

Mumbai: Veteran actor and writer Kader Khan passed away yesterday following a prolonged illness. He was 81.

According to reports, the actor passed away on December 31 at 6 pm as per Canadian time due to protracted illness.

Sources said he was suffering from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative disease that causes loss of balance, difficulty in walking and dementia. He was admitted to a hospital in Canada for 16 to 17 weeks.

Khan had developed breathing issues and the doctors had transferred him from regular ventilator to BiPAP ventilator. However, he died yesterday at around 6 pm.

Born in Kabul, Khan made his debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna’s “Daag” and has featured in over 300 films. He had written dialogues for over 250 movies. Before becoming an actor, he had written dialogues for Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bachchan’s film “Jawani Diwani”.

As a screenplay writer, Khan frequently collaborated with Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra. His films with Desai included “Dharam Veer”, “Ganga Jamuna Saraswati”, “Coolie”, “Desh Premee”, “Suhaag”, “Parvarish” and “Amar Akbar Anthony”. The films with Mehra were “Jwalamukhi”, “Sharaabi”, “Lawaaris” and “Muqaddar Ka Sikandar”.