Veteran actor Vinod Khanna dies at 70

Chandigarh: Actor turned politician Vinod Khanna passed away Mumbai hospital on Thursday. He was 70 and was suffering from cancer.

He was BJP MP from Gurdaspur.

Vinod is survived by his wife Kavita Khanna, sons Rahul, Akshaye and Sakshi, and daughter Shraddha Khanna.

In his long Bollywood career, he worked more than 100 films. He was one of the most sought out films stars in the 1970s and 1980s. Initially he was offered only negative and small roles, but in no time, he started bagging lead roles in many films.

The actor debuted in 1968 with “Man Ka Meet” and is best remembered for his performance in films like “Mere Apne”, “Mera Gaon Mera Desh”, “Imitihaan”, “Inkaar”, “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “and Lahu ke Do Rang “,” Qurbani “,” Dayavaan and Jurm”.

Meanwhile, he was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2015 film “Dilwale”.