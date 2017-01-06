Veteran actor, Om Puri passed away at 66

Mumbai: Veteran leading actor, Om Puri died of massive heart attack early on Friday morning. He was 66 years old. His body is now kept at his residence in Andheri and his old friends and colleagues from Bollywood have started arriving to pay their last respects.
He was a versatile actor who excelled in ‘parallel cinema’as it was called as he pioneered in commercial cinema.The actor has showed his versatility not only in Bollywood industry so also he has been a mainstream actor in Hollywood and Pakistani movies.
He is best known for his acting in movies including, ‘Ardh Satya’, ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Jane bhi do yaron’, ‘Mirch Masala’.He was bagged with best actor award in 1982 in the movie, ‘Arohan’.
Showing his proficiency in comic role, he is weel known for his acting in the movies including, ‘Malamaal Weekly’ an ‘Hera Pheri’.
Being a native of Ambala of Haryana state, he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. His father worked in the railways and in the Indian Army.
Many eminent personalities from the industry have expressed grief over the incident. Some of the views includes;
Director Karan Johar has said that he was a ‘solid actor’ with ‘solid filmography’.
Actor and Director Anupam Kher said that he cannot believe that Puri is no more.