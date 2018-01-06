Venkaiah Naidu issues privilege notice against Rahul for his Jaitlie tweet

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has issued a privilege notice against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his tweet targeting Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley which seemed as deliberate misspelling of his surname as ‘Jaitlie‘.

Sources said that the matter was likely to be referred to the privilege committee.

“Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means,” read Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet.

Rahul posted the tweet along with a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election speech made during election campaign in Gujarat.

The clip showed PM Modi talking about former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari (though the PM does not name him), Pakistan high commissioner and its former foreign secretary holding a “secret meeting” at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence in New Delhi.