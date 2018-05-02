Headlines

Vehicular movement disrupted after bridge caves in on Berhampur-Nayagarh road

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Ganjam: Vehicular movement on the busy road connecting Berhampur and Nayagarh was completely disrupted after a bridge over the Ambakhala nullah at Buguda in the district caved in yesterday.

Several vehicles remained stranded on either side of the road that linked with the collapsed bridge.

“The condition of the 50-year-old bridge was not good due to which a pier of the bridge had got displaced as a result of heavy rainfall in the area for the last two days. The concerned officials should take immediate steps to construct a diversion road to facilitate the vehicular movement on the route”, said a local.

Meanwhile, the district officials reached the spot and assured the people that the work for diversion road will commence shortly and an inquiry will be initiated to ascertain the exact reason behind the collapse.

