Vehicles pile-up on Lucknow-Agra expressway due to dense fog

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
dense fog

New Delhi: In yet another incident of road accident due to low visibility, as many as ten cars collided into each other on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao this morning due to dense fog.

Around ten cars collided due to reduced visibility in Uttar Pradesh, which has also affected railway services in the state. Over 18 trains were cancelled, 28 were delayed and three were rescheduled due to fog in several parts.

Several people were injured in the incident which took place near Bangarmau in Unnao district, according to reports.

This is the second such event on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh in the past two months.

