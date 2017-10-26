Vegetable prices soar in Bhubaneswar with Kartik, short supply

Bhubaneswar: Blame it on the untimely rains that lashed the State last week or the holy month (Kartik), no vegetable is available at a price less than Rs 40 per kg pinching the pockets of vegetarians.

The demand for vegetables is usually high during the month of Kartik, when most residents stick to the vegetarian diet.

While the incessant rain last week has affected the supplies from other States, the short supply of the vegetables has led to the price hike, said a wholesale vegetable trader of Unit I market, the prime market in the town.

Though vegetables are much in demand during this month, which is considered auspicious, this year their prices have almost doubled. While beans and brinjal have been selling at Rs 80 per kg, drumsticks are available at Rs 120 per kg. The price of bitter gourd hovers between Rs 60 and Rs 70/kg.

The prices are likely to rise further as crops have been damaged due to the torrential rains in several areas in Odisha.