Vedanta Ash Pond Breach: NGT Serves Notices To Company, 4 Others

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday sought replies from five parties in connection with the damages incurred in the Vedanta ash pond breach.

Taking cognizance of the massive damage and pollution caused by the breach in Vedanta’s ash pond in Jharsuguda, the NGT served notices to the company along with the Central government, Odisha government, Central Pollution Control Board and Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB).

The NGT, during a hearing today, directed all the five parties to file their responses by January 2, 2019. The green tribunal has scheduled the final hearing of the case on January 9.

Notably, nearly 40 lakh MT of ash slurry had led to severe pollution in Bheden River and also damaged crops in 115-acre land after the compound wall of Vedanta’s ash pond collapsed at Katikela village in Jharsuguda district in August 2017.

Irked over the massive loss, the affected villagers had locked the main gate of Vedanta plant and staged protests demanding compensation for crop loss and relocation to a safer area.

Later in September last year, the OSPCB had ordered the closure of five power units of Vedanta’s smelter following the major breach in the company’s ash pond dyke.