Varun Dhawan files complaint against stalker threatening to commit suicide

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on November 2 had filed a complaint with the Santacruz police urging immediate action against a woman who has been stalking him on social media and making his life difficult.
His complaint to the police claimed that Varun was being bombarded by messages from a female fan through WhatsApp due to which Varun blocked her number.
Varun then received a call from an unidentified number through which the caller claimed that the woman will commit suicide if he didn’t respond to her messages.
The actor was last seen in Judwaa 2 with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun is working on Shoojit Sircar’s October, which will release in 2018.