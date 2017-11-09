Bollywood

Varun Dhawan files complaint against stalker threatening to commit suicide

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on November 2 had filed a complaint with the Santacruz police urging immediate action against a woman who has been stalking him on social media and making his life difficult.

His complaint to the police claimed that Varun was being bombarded by messages from a female fan through WhatsApp due to which Varun blocked her number.

Varun then received a call from an unidentified number through which the caller claimed that the woman will commit suicide if he didn’t respond to her messages.

The actor was last seen in Judwaa 2 with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun is working on Shoojit Sircar’s October, which will release in 2018.

