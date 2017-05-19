Varsity teachers to cease work from June 1

Bhubaneswar: The Federation of Odisha University Teachers’ Association (FOUTA) had staged protest on Thursday demanding for extending their retirement age from 60 to 65. Further they have also threatened to cease work from June 1.

All the teachers under FOUTA have that the State Government is not taking up the issue seriously. The agitating teachers also threatened that they will start cease work from June 1 if the Government doesn’t fulfill their long-standing demand.

FOUTA Convener Santosh Kumar Tripathy have said that despite University Grants Council (UGC) guidelines that a university teacher’s retirement age should be extended to 65, the Odisha Government has not yet implemented it.

He said that all other State universities and Central universities have already implemented the rule but Odisha, despite repeated requests for the last 11 years, is yet to act on it.